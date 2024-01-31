Over January 31, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled Russian attacks in six directions, 14 attacks near Avdiivka and 9 near Lyman - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released an update on the Russian invasion as of 6 p.m. on January 31, 2024.

The evening report states: "The seven hundred and seventh day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our country continues.

The enemy continues to ignore the laws and customs of war, uses terror tactics, launches attacks and shells both military and civilian targets. The enemy is actively using aircraft and FPV quadcopters, conducting assault operations with the support of armored vehicles.

The operational situation in eastern and southern Ukraine remains difficult.

Within the last day, 52 combat engagements took place. The enemy also launched 7 missile and 65 air strikes, fired 59 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, there are wounded among the civilian population as a result of Russian terrorist attacks. Private and apartment buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions remained unchanged. There are no signs of the formation of offensive groups. Certain units of the Belarusian Armed Forces are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

On the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. The enemy carried out air strikes near the settlements of Ulytsia, Seredyna-Buda in the Sumy region. More than 40 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Hremiach, Kliusy in the Chernihiv region; Velyka Pysarivka, Basivka, Seredyna-Buda, Popivka in the Sumy region; Okip, Lukiantsi, Hatyshche, Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, our defenders repelled 7 attacks near Synkivka in Kharkiv region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops. The occupants also launched air strikes in the areas of Kyslivka of the Kharkiv region, and Nadiia of the Luhansk region. About 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Synkivka, Ivanivka, Kyslivka, Kotliarivka, Pishchane in Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian troops repelled nine attacks near Terny, Yampolivka and Torske in Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by air power, unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of our troops. The enemy conducted air strikes near Bilohorivka and Serebrianskyi forestry in the Luhansk region. About 15 settlements were shelled with artillery and mortars, including Makiivka, Nevske in the Luhansk region and Yampolivka, Terny, Zarichne in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled four attacks near Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka in the Donetsk region, where the occupants were unsuccessfully trying to improve their tactical position. The enemy launched an air strike near New York in the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Bohdanivka, Kalynivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 8 attacks near Avdiivka and another 6 attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of our troops. The enemy also launched air strikes near the towns of Oleksandropil and Ocheretyne in the Donetsk region. More than 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Stepove, Avdiivka, Lastochkyne, and Sieverne in the Donetsk region.

In the Marinka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy near Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region. Here, the invaders, with the support of aviation, unsuccessfully tried to improve the tactical situation 6 times. Heorhiivka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka and Kostiantynivka came under artillery and mortar fire.

In the Shakhtarsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions. He carried out air strikes near the settlements of Vodiane, Urozhaine and Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region. About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Urozhaone, and Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled four enemy attacks north of Pryiutne and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region. The enemy launched air strikes near the settlements of Bilohiria and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region. About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Malynivka, Chervone, Bilohiria, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Piatykhatky in Zaporizhzhya region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa OSG in the Kherson sector, the regional center of the Kherson region and Ochakiv in the Mykolaiv region, came under enemy artillery fire. The occupiers carried out air strikes near the settlements of Krynky, Berislav, Novoberislav, Shliakhove, and Chervonyi Maiak in the Kherson region. The enemy does not abandon its intention to drive Ukrainian units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Thus, 3 unsuccessful attempts to storm the positions of our troops were made during the day.

Over the course of the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 14 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 1 enemy anti-aircraft missile system. Ukrainian air defense forces also destroyed one X-59 guided missile.

The missile troops struck at 5 artillery units and 4 enemy air defense systems."

