State budget received UAH 32 million from nationalized enterprise of Russian oligarch Deripaska

The state budget received the first 32 million hryvnias from the nationalized enterprise of the sanctioned Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the Prosecutor General's Office.

These are funds that were on deposit with the State Customs Service and belonged to Ukraine's largest producer of metallurgical alumina and aluminum hydroxide.

It is reported that in 2000, a holding company owned by Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska privatized the Mykolaiv Alumina Plant. This holding is one of the world's largest aluminum producers. Its group of companies continues to meet the needs of the Russian military-industrial complex, supplying its own products for the production of military missile systems and other weapons.

The Russian oligarch is under US and EU sanctions. The grounds for their application were money laundering in the interests of the president of the aggressor state.

"At the beginning of 2023, at the request of the Prosecutor General's Office, UAH 32 million belonging to the company was arrested, and in June 2023, the decision of the High Anti-Corruption Court came into force, which nationalized, among other things, the mentioned assets," the Office noted.

As of today, the State Property Fund of Ukraine has ensured the actual transfer of these funds to the state budget of Ukraine.

