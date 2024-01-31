By its decision, UN Court for first time recognized Russia as violator of international law - Korynevych

For the first time in history, the International Court of Justice, the highest court in the world, recognized the Russian Federation as a violator of international law.

This was emphasized by Ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Anton Korynevych in a conversation with journalists after the announcement of the Court's decision, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"This is the first judgment to establish that the Russian Federation has violated international law, in particular its obligations under the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism and the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination. Accordingly, for the first time in history, the Russian Federation was recognized by this Court, the highest court in the world, as a violator of international law," Korynevych said.

As he clarified, the International Court of Justice found that the Russian Federation violated the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism by failing to investigate alleged terrorist financing in relation to the events in the eastern regions of Ukraine. The Court also found that the Russian Federation violated the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, in that Russia "destroyed education and training in the Ukrainian language in Crimea and since 2014 the Ukrainian language has been inaccessible," the Ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Thus, he emphasized, Russia is now a violator of international law not only in political statements and assertions on various political platforms, but also in a legally binding decision of the International Court of Justice.

As Censor.NET previously reported, on January 31, the International Court of Justice announced a decision in the case of Russia's violation of two conventions - on the fight against the financing of terrorism and on the prohibition of all forms of racial discrimination.