In 2024, Ukraine will achieve great success. Putin will have surprises on battlefield - Nuland

Victoria Nuland predicted that in 2024, Putin will face surprises on the battlefield, and Ukraine will achieve great success.

Censor.NET reports a statement by US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

According to Nuland, Ukraine will make great strides in 2024.

"I have to say that I leave Kyiv today with great confidence in the unity and determination of the Ukrainian people for 2024. I am also confident that despite the fact that Ukraine is strengthening its defenses, Putin will be in for surprises on the battlefield. And Ukraine will make great achievements," the U.S. Under Secretary of State emphasized.

Nuland's visit to Kyiv

Recall that Nuland arrived in Kyiv on January 31. In the capital, she met with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Defense Minister Rustem Umierov.