US GLSDB bombs are on their way to frontline - Nuland

Nuland said that ground-launched small diameter bombs from the US are already on their way to the Ukrainian military.

This was announced by the US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland at a briefing in Kyiv, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

She emphasized that Ukraine is stronger and more resilient this winter than last year.

"Ukrainian defenders have liberated more than 50% of the territory that Russia tried to seize after February 24. Your defenders have inflicted enormous damage on Putin's ground forces and the Black Sea Fleet, pushing his ships away from the coast. And this, in turn, contributed to the growth of Ukraine's economy by 4% to 5% at the end of last year and this year - something that the countries of the world should envy," Nuland emphasized.

The Deputy Secretary added that the United States continues to provide security support to Ukraine in all categories.

"This includes new investments and new weapons systems, such as the lightweight air bomb (originally Ground Launched Small Diameter Bomb, GLSDB - ed) that are headed to the front, as well as supporting the rebuilding of Ukraine's defense industrial base and our own to ensure that we can continue to fight those who would steal freedom," she said.

Nuland also said that in her meetings in Kyiv, she talked about strengthening the climate for international investment and continuing to build Ukraine's institutions to fight corruption and push out the shadow economy so that American companies and companies from around the world can invest in Ukraine.

"Ukraine's victory here is obviously vital. It is also vital for the freedom and security of all of us, and we are all proud to stand with Ukraine," the diplomat added.

