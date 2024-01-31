In occupied Crimea, Russians are agitating students to become drone operators - NRC

Russians encourage Crimean students to learn to fly drones.

This is reported by the National Resistance Center, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, in the temporarily occupied Crimea, the enemy is campaigning for the Russian Armed Forces among students of so-called universities.

According to the Center, students are being recruited for courses in operating FPV drones. The training site is a training ground near Sevastopol. Upon completion of the courses, participants are offered a contract with the Russian army.

"In this way, the Russians are once again trying to solve their imperial problems at the expense of enslaved peoples and violate international law, which prohibits the recruitment of the population of the occupied areas into the ranks of the occupying army," the National Resistance Center writes.

