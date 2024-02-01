Russian army conducts unsuccessful attacks in 8 directions, 66 clashes per day - General Staff

Ukrainian defenders continue to repel attacks of Russian troops in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka, Shakhtarsk and Zaporizhzhia directions. In Kherson region, the enemy is trying to drive Ukrainian troops from their positions.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in the morning report of the General Staff of AFU.

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "North" in the Volyn and Polesia directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active sabotage activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "Khortytsia" in the Kupyansk sector, our defenders repelled 6 enemy attacks near Synkivka, Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 9 enemy attacks in the areas of Terny, Yampolivka and Torske in Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 6 occupants' attacks near Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka in Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "Tavria" in the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the enemy, who keeps trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers are steadfastly holding the line, inflicting significant losses on the invaders. Thus, the Defense Forces repelled 12 enemy attacks near Avdiivka and another 7 attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk region over the past day.

In the Marinka sector, Ukrainian troops continue to hold back the enemy near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region, where they repelled 10 attacks.

In the Shakhtarsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled an attack south of Zolota Niva in Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhya sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 8 enemy attacks north of Pryiutne, west of Verbove and Robotino in the Zaporizhzhya region.

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "Odesa" in the Kherson sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold their positions and repel the attacks of the occupation forces. Despite significant losses, the enemy continues to try to drive our units from their positions. Thus, over the past day, the enemy made three attempts to assault. None of them were successful.