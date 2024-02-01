Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 386,230 people (+1,000 per day), 6,322 tanks, 9,228 artillery systems, 11,773 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 386,230 Russian invaders.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to February 1, 2024 are approximately:

personnel - about 386,230 (+1,000) people,

tanks - 6322 (+12) units,

armored fighting vehicles - 11773 (+16) units,

artillery systems - 9228 (+33) units,

MLRS - 976 (+2) units,

air defense equipment - 663 (+0) units,

aircraft - 332 (+0) units,

helicopters - 324 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 7136 (+36),

cruise missiles - 1847 (+1),

ships/boats - 23 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 12,267 (+36) units,

special equipment - 1462 (+10)

