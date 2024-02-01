US Treasury Secretary Yellen will address Congress: inaction can bring victory to Putin

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen plans to appeal to Congress to support Ukraine.

As Censor.NET informs, Fox News writes about it.

Yellen will echo Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's remarks that the support is "not charity" but an "investment" in the national security of the United States and its allies.

"Inaction will bring victory to Putin and will have unimaginable consequences not only for Ukraine but also for our collective security," said the US Treasury Secretary.

Yellen also plans to meet with European Commission Executive Vice Presidents Margret Vestager and Valdis Dombrovskis at the Treasury Department on Wednesday, February 1 to discuss the importance of collective support for Ukraine, it said.

"We cannot allow Ukraine to run out of money before it runs out of ammunition," Yellen said.

Yellen is also expected to thank the European Union for its strong partnership and talk about more than $54 billion in direct budget support for Ukraine starting in 2022.