US Senate to vote on Ukraine aid draft law next week - Democratic Leader Schumer

Next week, the U.S. Senate will vote on a draft law that opens up the possibility of financial support for Ukraine.

This was stated by the leader of the US Democratic Party Chuck Schumer, Censor.NET reports citing Reuters.

As noted in the publication, next week the US Senate will vote on a bipartisan draft law that will strengthen border security and provide more aid to Ukraine and Israel.

"We cannot simply shirk our responsibilities just because the task is difficult," he said.

The politician also added that the text of the document will be made public by Sunday, and the initial vote will take place no later than Wednesday.

Blocking US aid to Ukraine

As reported, until the Senate draft law on the border is passed, the issue of US aid to Ukraine will remain blocked.

Earlier, US House Speaker Mike Johnson said that the Senate draft law on the border, which includes aid to Ukraine as well as other countries, would not be approved in the House of Representatives. He called the bill "dead." However, according to CNN sources, the US Senate has agreed on a border deal.

Democratic Senator Chris Murphy said that in the next day or two it will become clear whether the US Senate will be able to conclude an agreement on the border with Mexico that provides for continued assistance to Ukraine. The State Department believes that a delay in the decision to allocate aid by Congress could have serious consequences for Ukrainians.

White House National Security Council Coordinator John Kirby noted that a congressional refusal would have catastrophic consequences for Ukraine.

