Russia attacked Ukraine with 24 "Shaheds", air defense forces destroyed 11 - Air Force

On the night of February 2, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 24 attack UAVs of the "Shahed-136/131" type. In particular, the strike was aimed at critical infrastructure facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The forces and means of the Air Force, in cooperation with the Air Defense Forces of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, destroyed 11 enemy UAVs in the Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Kirovohrad and Kharkiv regions," the message reads.

The Air Force also noted that at least seven attack drones failed to reach their targets and were lost.

