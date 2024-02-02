Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of the war are about 387,060 people (+830 per day), 6331 tanks, 9274 artillery systems, 117,92 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 387,060 Russian invaders.

This was informed by Censor.NET with the reference to the press center of General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 02.02.24 are approximately:

personnel - about 387060 (+830) people,

tanks - 6331 (+9) units,

armored combat vehicles - 11792 (+19) units,

artillery systems - 9274 (+46) units,

MLRS - 978 (+2) units,

air defense systems - 663 (+0) units,

aircraft - 332 (+0) units,

helicopters - 324 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 7146 (+5),

cruise missiles - 1847 (+1),

ships /boats - 24 (+1) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 12316 (+49) units,

special equipment - 1470 (+8)

