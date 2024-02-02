Russian Federation does not stop energy terror, objects of critical infrastructure of Ukraine remain priority for enemy, - OC "South"

The Russian occupiers do not stop their energy terror. Critical infrastructure facilities remain a priority for them.

Natalia Humeniuk, the head of the joint press center of the Operational Command "South", said this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"Despite the fact that we currently have a fairly mild winter in the south of Ukraine, the enemy still does not stop the energy terror. Critical infrastructure facilities remain a priority for him," Humeniuk said.

According to her, the occupiers are in a kind of creative search for new tactics and use the opportunities they have.

"In particular, our combat work, for example, along the left bank of the Kherson region, led to the loss of another military supply point. In this regard, we see a decrease in the number of artillery fire.

The Russians are beginning to look for other ways to attack our facilities," added the spokeswoman for the OC "South".

