Russians put pressure on ZNPP employees who refused to cooperate with them - National Resistance Center

Employees of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant who refused to work for the enemy but did not leave Enerhodar are being pressured by Russians.

"Due to the specificity and complexity of the profession, the occupiers cannot recruit workers for the station, as there is a shortage of specialists throughout the Russian Federation. The current employees of the station are not allowed to work, but are summoned for interrogation and threaten their family members," the statement said.

At the same time, as noted in the NRC, the occupation administration claims that there is no shortage of personnel. However, this information is not true.

"Currently, the plant is not generating electricity and is actually a blackmail tool in the hands of the occupiers," the National Resistance Center noted.

"It should be noted that the liberation of the plant is a matter of time, as well as the de-occupation of Enerhodar, so everyone involved in the seizure of ZNPP and pressure on its workers will be held accountable. At the same time, it should be emphasized that the Russians do not take their henchmen when retreating, because no one values their lives," the Center added.

