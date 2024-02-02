156 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were neutralized and destroyed in Tavria direction during day

In general, the enemy carried out 53 airstrikes, conducted 35 combat engagements and launched 933 artillery barrages in the operational zone of the Tavria operational-strategic troop grouping.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in the United Press Center of the Defense Forces of the Tavria direction.

The total loss of the enemy in manpower is 362 people. Also, during the day, the occupiers lost 49 units of weapons and military equipment, not including unmanned aerial vehicles. In particular, 4 tanks, 7 ACVs, 14 artillery systems, 2 MLRSs, 19 vehicles, and 3 units of special equipment. Ukrainian defense forces also destroyed 3 enemy ammunition depots.

156 UAVs of various types were neutralized and destroyed.

