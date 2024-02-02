Mobilization: Electronic cabinet will simplify recruitment by specialty - Ministry of Defense

The electronic cabinet of a conscript will make it much easier to organize a system of selection for the army according to a person’s specialty. It will also reduce the number of errors regarding the draft of people who are not subject to mobilization.

This was stated by the head of the press and information department of the Ministry of Defense, Illarion Pavliuk, during the telethon

"The appearance of the electronic cabinet is a very convenient mechanism for everyone. Here we must understand that if we have achieved a situation where data is updated on a massive scale because it can be done at home from a computer, then it is much easier for us to organize a system when a person with a specialization driver-mechanic, will perform relevant tasks in the army. And this will make it possible to reduce the number of mistakes when a person who is not eligible for the draft will not be drafted," he explained.

According to Pavliuk, conscripts may have a certain fear of updating their data because they will be "immediately taken into the army." The official noted that "they will not take away immediately", since there are much more conscripts in Ukraine than the Armed Forces currently need.

"It's just that this process will become much more qualitative, much more convenient. [...] Now there is a war, and it is everyone's duty, we are doing everything to make the process of joining the army more convenient, transparent, faster, and of better quality for the army," he explained.

