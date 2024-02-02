China, DPRK, and Iran are watching Russia’s aggression. West must ensure Ukraine’s victory - UK Defense Secretary Shapps

UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps emphasized the importance of ensuring Russia’s defeat to prevent future attacks by dictatorial regimes.

This was reported by Censor.NET with the reference to EP.

According to him, "regimes that don't believe in democracy are watching" the war in Ukraine and may start attacking Western states if they decide that they have "run out of strength."

He commented on his trip to Washington, where he met with his American counterpart Lloyd Austin and Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State. Shapps said that the West should "be very, very clear that this is an existential problem" and it is not just about Ukraine.

"Everyone is watching - the Iranians are watching. Will we just run out of strength, run out of patience, and just walk away? China will be watching in the Indo-Pacific, North Korea will be watching. It is vital for our own national interests, and certainly for the Western civilized world, that Ukraine is successful in its own country," the minister emphasized.

