Russia did not provide evidence to support its claims regarding IL-76 accident - USA in the OSCE

Russia has not provided any evidence to support its claims regarding the Il-76 plane crash on January 24 in the Belgorod region.

The political adviser of the US mission to the OSCE, Erin Webster-Main, stated this at the regular meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"It is worth noting that Russia bears full responsibility for every death in this war. The Russian Federation invaded the territory of a peaceful neighbor and is responsible for continuing daily attacks on Ukraine. We would not be discussing this plane crash if Russia had not invaded Ukraine, and contrary to the statements made recently by the Russian Federation, the responsibility for ending this conflict lies with the Russian Federation," the American diplomat commented on the IL-76 crash in the Belgorod region.

She emphasized that the Russian authorities do not allow a free press to the place of the plane crash and it is difficult to verify her unconfirmed statements.

"The problem we all face is that the disaster happened on Russian territory, which makes it difficult to independently verify what happened. As you know, Russia doesn't allow a free press and independent reporting, so it's difficult, if at all possible, to confirm. Russia has also not provided any evidence to support its claims," Webster-Maine said.

She reminded that "every day, including today, Russian officials are trying to spread disinformation about their war against Ukraine." "We should all remember this when considering the statements of the Russian Federation," added the representative of the US mission to the OSCE.

The fall of Il-76 in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation

On January 24, an Il-76 aircraft used to transport equipment and troops crashed in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.

Russian media reported that the plane was carrying mostly Ukrainian prisoners of war, all of whom were killed.

The Defense Intelligence of Ukraine confirmed that a prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine was to take place on January 24.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Ukraine will insist on an international investigation into the situation with the plane and the exchange of prisoners.

The Security Service of Ukraine opened an investigation into the fact that the Il-76 crashed in the Belgorod region.

Neither the UN nor the US can establish whether there were Ukrainian prisoners of war on board the plane.