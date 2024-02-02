In the temporarily occupied Luhansk, the Russian invaders mobilized 250 students of the SNU named after V. Dal.

This was reported by the Luhansk RMA, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that after the so-called elections in the "LPR" the occupiers repeatedly reported on the fulfillment of the Kremlin's instructions regarding the demobilization of students.

However, at that time, only about half of the total number of youth recruited at the front were allowed to leave the front.

Then pressure began on students at the Donbas State Technical University in Alchevsk, when young men were forced to take academic leave.

"Currently, it has become known about a similar situation in Luhansk - 250 students of the SNU named after V.Dal took academic leave and went to war. Every assignment is temporary, especially Putin's assignment," the message says.

