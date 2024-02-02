Partial monopolization of defense industry of Ukraine and imperfection of legislation lead to problems with production of weapons - Zaluzhnyi

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, in his article, emphasized the partial monopolization of the defense industry and the imperfect legal framework that led to problems with weapons production in Ukraine.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi wrote about this in his article, Censor.NET reports.

"Our partners' stocks of missiles, air defense interceptors, and artillery ammunition are running low due to the intensity of the fighting in Ukraine and the global shortage of fuel charges.

Russia, taking into account how events in the Middle East distract international attention, may try to provoke further conflicts in other regions," he said.

According to Zaluzhnyi, the weakness of the international sanctions regime means that Russia, in partnership with some others, is still able to deploy its military-industrial complex to wage a war of attrition against us.

"We remain limited by the imperfect legal framework in our country, as well as the partial monopolization of the defense industry. This leads to bottlenecks in production - for example, ammunition - which further deepens Ukraine's dependence on its allies for supplies," the Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief said.

In addition, Zaluzhnyi believes that Ukraine should "recognize the significant advantage the enemy has in mobilizing human resources and how this relates to the inability of state institutions in Ukraine to increase the manning levels of our armed forces without taking unpopular measures".