Ministry of Defense expects draft law on mobilization to be adopted by Rada as soon as possible

The draft law does not regulate the number of people who need to be mobilized. Everything will depend on, in particular, the hostilities.

This was stated by the head of the Press and Information Department of the Ministry of Defense Illarion Pavlyuk, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"As soon as possible. You understand that it would be better for the country if the mobilization mechanism was improved... It is already February, we expect that the bill will be supported in parliament as soon as possible and subsequently signed by the president," he said.

At the same time, Pavliuk said that the draft law does not regulate the number of people to be mobilized.

"What we are talking about is the mechanism that will allow us to join as many people as necessary. That is, the draft law is not designed for a certain number," the general added.

According to him, the number of mobilization will depend on the hostilities and the ability of the mobilization mechanism and the state to provide people with everything they need.

