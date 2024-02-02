Corruption undermines effectiveness of Russian army - British intelligence

Corruption has long been a problem in the Russian armed forces and has a significant impact on effectiveness.

As Censor.NET informs, the intelligence of Great Britain writes about this with reference to the "Verstka" publication.

In particular, Russian journalists discovered corruption schemes and a system of bribery among the Russian military and their commanders. It is noted that bribes were given or demanded for various "favors" such as vacations, fitness certification, military rank, driver's license, avoiding disciplinary action for using smartphones or drinking.

After a full-scale invasion, the set of "services" was expanded to include injury certificates, awards for participation in a "special military operation" and avoiding deployment.

"Verstka" publication published prices for these "services" - from 40,000 rubles for a postponement of sending to the front to 1 million rubles for a certificate of injury," the report says.

British intelligence points out that corruption has long been a problem in the Russian armed forces and recalls journalist Dmitry Kholodov, who investigated military corruption in the 1990s and was murdered in Moscow in 1994.

"It is likely that corruption is significantly undermining the effectiveness of the Russian military. There is only a slight chance that significant progress will be made in reducing the level of corruption," the review says.