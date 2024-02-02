Destroyed Russian boat "Ivanovets" was armed with 4 missile systems and could hit targets in radius of up to 130 kilometers - Navy

The Naval Forces of Ukraine confirm the destruction of the Russian missile boat "Ivanovets". It was quite a serious combat unit for the Russian invaders, it was armed with 4 missile systems and could hit targets within a radius of up to 130 kilometers.

Dmytro Pletenchuk, the spokesman for the Naval Forces of the AFU, said this in an interview with Ukrainian Radio, Censor.NET reports.

"We confirm the destruction of the Project 1241 boat. Previously, it was the "Ivanovets". This missile boat was a rather serious combat unit, considering that it is actually an anti-ship missile boat that was armed with the appropriate missile systems, 4 units. These are "Mosquitoes" that have a range of up to 130 kilometers. And this is quite a significant indicator, considering the size of the Black Sea. It is also important to note that this is a rather large boat, the crew consists of 4 dozen sailors. There is currently no reliable information about their fate. The Russian invaders started a search operation immediately after this event. In total, there were only 3 such boats in the Black Sea Fleet," the spokesman said.

According to him, the Russian Federation has 2 such missile boats left in the Black Sea.

Pletenchuk noted that the peculiarity of this operation, the complexity of its planning and implementation, was precisely the fact that the ship was deep in the bay.

"That is, there should have been a variety of defense systems, the same boom barriers, observation points. But as a result, we see fire damage to a combat unit. Although they use all available defense systems. These are air defense systems, surface and underwater surveillance, even with combat dolphins No matter how funny it sounds, even biological weapons are actually used," said the spokesman of the Navy.

Destruction of "Ivanovets" in occupied Crimea

On 31 January, explosions were repeatedly heard on the occupied peninsula.

Photos and videos of air defense operations were posted online, as well as information about a fire near the Belbek airfield.

The Russian Defence Ministry said that 20 missiles attacked the occupied peninsula. All of them were allegedly destroyed by Russian air defense.

At the same time, Russian media stated that the Belbek airfield was attacked. The information was confirmed by Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk.

A spokesperson for the South Command said that five missiles were found in Crimea on 31 January.