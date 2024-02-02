Canadian Foreign Minister Joly arrived on visit to Ukraine

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Melanie Joly, arrived in Ukraine on an unannounced visit.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

At a joint press conference held by Minister Dmytro Kuleba, she emphasized the steadfastness of Canada's support for Ukraine and noted that Canada has so far provided $9.5 billion in aid, including $2.4 billion in military aid.

In addition, as part of Operation Unifier since 2014, the Canadian Armed Forces have trained more than 40,000 Ukrainian servicemen. And this training continues today in Great Britain, Latvia, and Poland.

According to Joly, the process of developing the Free Trade Agreement between Canada and Ukraine is also being completed.

"As we approach the two-year mark since the start of a full-scale Russian invasion, our support for Ukraine's independent future remains unwavering. And Ukraine's supporters must stay the course. We cannot afford to lose confidence or hesitate," the minister said.

Jolie noted that this is her fourth visit to Ukraine.

Read more: Italy to provide Ukraine with three air defense systems: SAMP-T air defense systems, Skyguard and Spike systems