Decisions on use of frozen assets of Russian Federation can be made in 2024 - Kuleba

A decision on the use of frozen Russian assets can be made already this year.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, this was stated by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba.

"Ukraine, together with its partners, will decide on the use of frozen Russian assets in 2024. That is, this decision will be made in 2024. I have no doubt about it, knowing the dynamics of these discussions," he said at a press conference with Canadian Foreign Minister Joly.

Separately, the Ukrainian minister noted that this decision has its own difficulties and did not rule out that it will be adopted in parts.

"That is, first with regard to the tax on the profit of the frozen asset, with regard to the profit itself, and, ultimately, with the asset itself. But the fact that we are going this way is already the first result, and this decision will be in 2024 - this is a fact," Kuleba assured.

