Ukraine and Canada are in finish line on security guarantees - Foreign Minister Joly

Ukraine and Canada agree on security guarantees for our country. The relevant agreement is in the final stages.

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly announced this at a joint briefing with her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, Censor.NET reports.

"We know that even after the war, Ukraine will still have a dangerous neighbor like Russia, so Canada must continue to provide assistance that is sustainable and reliable. This assistance will include our long-term security commitments," said Joly.

The minister noted that all G7 countries will sign separate but compatible agreements with Ukraine on security guarantees. The agreement between Ukraine and Canada is in the final stages.

"At the NATO summit, it was decided that each G7 country will discuss separate security treaties with Ukraine, but they will be in line with each other. We hope that our agreement has reached the finish line," emphasized the Canadian Foreign Minister.

Earlier it was reported that Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly arrived in Kyiv on a working visit on February 2.