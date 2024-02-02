Ministry of Defense suspended head of procurement department Nahkur

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine suspended the temporary acting director of the Department of Military-Technical Policy, Development of Weapons and Military Equipment, Toomas Nahkur, who was declared a suspect on January 27.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"By the decision of the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umyerov dated February 1, 2024, at the request of the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Ivan Gavrylyuk, the acting director of the Department of Military-Technical Policy, Development of Weapons and Military Equipment of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Toomas Nakhkur is suspended from official duties," the message says.

As noted, the reason for the suspension is the announcement of suspicion in criminal proceedings.

"The suspect Toomas Nahkur was served on January 27, 2024," the department added.

Read more: Law enforcers opened jurisdiction in Liiev’s case, which may help him avoid responsibility - Shabunin

What is known about the embezzlement of funds for the purchase of shells for the Armed Forces

On 27 January, the Security Service of Ukraine searched the offices of the Ministry of Defence and managers of the Lviv Arsenal

The SSU, with the assistance of the Ministry of Defence, exposed a scheme of embezzlement of state funds during the procurement of ammunition for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the case file, the five defendants were served a notice of suspicion under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code (misappropriation, embezzlement, or seizure of property through abuse of office committed by an organized group). They face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

One of the suspects, former head of the Defence Ministry's department, Oleksandr Liiev, was detained while trying to travel abroad.

Representatives of the Ministry of Defence wanted to receive kickbacks from the contract with Lviv Arsenal.

Speaking to Hromadske, one of the intermediaries in the deal, a representative of Sevotech's supervisory board, Oleksandr Khoroshaiev, said that representatives of the Ministry of Defence wanted to receive kickbacks from the contract with Lviv Arsenal.

You can also read about the situation with the embezzlement of billions for the purchase of shells in the Censor.NET investigation How Ukraine lost 100,000 mines: what does female leadership and granddaughter in Putin’s administration have to do with it?