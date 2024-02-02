Ukraine and Canada today will launch coalition to return Ukrainian children - Foreign Minister Joly

Today, February 2, Ukraine and Canada will launch a coalition to return Ukrainian children. Ottawa will discuss this issue with other countries of the world and call for unification.

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly announced this at a joint briefing with her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, Censor.NET reports.

"Throughout the winter, we have seen that the tragic impact of this war on human lives continues, with attacks on Ukrainian cities continuing unabated. Another reality of the war is the tragic and illegal removal of thousands of Ukrainian children from Ukraine. They were taken away from their homes, from their families and deprived of their own language," said Joly.

According to her, the issue of returning Ukrainian children is a matter of humanity, and today Ukraine and Canada will launch a coalition to bring them back.

"We will help Ukraine create a legal case to return them. Canada will be using a grid around the world. We will talk to many countries, including Brazil, South Africa, Qatar. And we will inform the whole world who these children are," she emphasized.

Joly added that Ottawa will discuss the return of Ukrainian children with other countries and call for unification. It will also talk to those countries that have direct relations with Russia.

Earlier it was reported that Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly arrived in Kyiv on a working visit on February 2.

