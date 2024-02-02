Four more children were returned from occupied territories

Four children aged 0 to 16 were returned from the territories occupied by the Russians.

The "Save Ukraine" organization reported this on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

"Four more children from the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions were returned today by our Save Ukraine team. The children are from 0 to 16 years old. All of them are now safe in one of our centers," the message reads.

Currently, the 15th rescue mission is ongoing, so far there are already 235 children whom the organization returned to Ukraine from the occupation and the territory of Russia.

Read more: Russia uses six scenarios for abduction of Ukrainian children - Commissioner Herasymchuk