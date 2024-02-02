Polish farmers will block borders again from 9th of February because they have "run out of patience"

Polish farmers have announced a new nationwide strike. It will start on 9 February and last until 10 March.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the independent farmers' trade union Solidarity, which initiated the blockade.

"Our patience has run out. The position of Brussels on the last day of January 2024 is unacceptable for our entire agricultural community," the statement said.

The trade union noted that the passivity of the Polish authorities, declarations of cooperation with the European Commission, statements about compliance with all EC decisions on imports of agricultural products and food from Ukraine "leave us no choice but to call a general strike".

The protest action involves blocking all border crossings between Poland and Ukraine, as well as roads and motorways throughout the country. The strike will start at 10:00 a.m. on 9 February.

Blocking the borders

In the afternoon of November 6, Polish carriers began blocking the movement of freight transport in the direction of three checkpoints - Yagodyn-Dorogusk, Krakivets-Korchova and Rava-Ruska-Hrebenne. The very next day, the protesters completely blocked the passage of trucks at two checkpoints on the border with Ukraine.

The farmers demanded the return of permits for Ukrainian carriers, which were canceled as part of the agreement signed with the EU on the liberalization of road transport. They also demanded the cancellation of eCheck registration for empty Polish trucks.

On the 23rd of November, Polish farmers joined the strikes at the border.

On the 11th of December, Polish hauliers ended their strike at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint. The customs office reopened as usual, and truck traffic resumed in both directions. The same day, a Polish truck blocked traffic in front of the checkpoint again. After a warning from Polish law enforcement, the truck was removed.

At 3 p.m. on 18 December, Polish carriers again blocked truck traffic at the Yahodyn-Dorogusk international border crossing point.

On January 16, 2024, the Polish Ministry of Infrastructure signs an agreement with the blockers of the border crossing points with Ukraine, and the protest is suspended until 1 March.