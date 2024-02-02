France on attack on Beryslav, where French volunteers died: Cowardly and dishonorable act

French President Emmanuel Macron reacted to the death of two French humanitarian workers in Ukraine as a result of a Russian strike.

"Two French humanitarian workers were killed in Ukraine as a result of a Russian strike. A cowardly and dishonorable act. My thoughts are with the relatives and friends of the wounded. I express solidarity with all the volunteers who are trying to help the population," Macron wrote.

French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejournay said that Russia must answer for its actions. He also reported that three more French volunteers were wounded.

"Russian barbarism is directed against Ukrainian civilians. Two French humanitarian workers paid with their lives for their devotion to Ukrainians. Three more were wounded. My thoughts are with them and their families. France stands by them. Russia will have to answer for its crimes," he wrote Sojourne in the social network X.

