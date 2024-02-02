MFA on report of German ZDF from Mariupol: Visit to occupied territories without Kyiv’s consent is violation of law, we are waiting for explanations

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine commented on a report by the German TV channel ZDF from occupied Mariupol.

This was reported by the ministry's spokesman Oleh Nikolenko, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, distorting reality cannot be considered journalistic work. He also reminded that the head of ZDF's Moscow bureau did not receive consent from Kyiv to travel to Mariupol, which is a violation of Ukrainian law.

"We call on ZDF to provide official explanations. Violation of Ukrainian legislation may affect the further activities of this TV channel in Ukraine," the Foreign Ministry spokesman added.

Earlier, the German TV channel ZDF filmed a report from occupied Mariupol, in particular, it was about the alleged "reconstruction" of the city.

