In near future, Zelenskyy at Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s office will offer to change military leadership, in particular Zaluzhnyi - Butusov

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may change Ukraine’s military leadership at a meeting of the National Security Council in the near future. In particular, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

Censor.NET editor-in-chief Yuriy Butusov posted this on Facebook.

"A meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff will be held in the near future. The main issue is the dismissal of Valerii Zaluzhnyi from the post of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and the appointment of a new military leadership.

The text of the presidential decree dismissing Zaluzhnyi was prepared on January 29. On that day, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Volodymyr Zelenskyy, at a meeting with Defense Minister R. Umierov, offered Zaluzhnyi to voluntarily resign, but the general refused to leave the post on his own," the statement said.

According to Butusov, President Zelenskyy will discuss the replacement of a significant part of the military leadership, including Zaluzhnyi, at the Staff.

"The President is urging everyone to support his decision so that it is a common position of the Staff. The President's Office fears negative political and informational consequences of Zaluzhnyi's dismissal.

Therefore, changes are planned at different levels. In particular, the office is actively discussing the promotion of up to two dozen commanders, mostly brigadiers, who are respected in the Armed Forces and the National Guard, to higher positions. Extensive consultations are being held to determine which commanders have a strong reputation in the army and society and to which positions they can be appointed.

Candidates for Zaluzhnyi's replacement are currently being considered by the Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, K. Budanov, and the Commander of the Army, O. Syrskyi, and the option of appointing them in tandem is not ruled out," Butusov added.

Zaluzhnyi's Resignation

Earlier, sources reported that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had signed a decree dismissing Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. However, later, President Zelenskyy's spokesman, Serhiy Nikiforov, said in a comment to UP that Valerii Zaluzhnyi had not been dismissed.

