At least three Russian planes were shot down at Belbek airfield - Ihnat

On January 31, the Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked the Belbek airfield in occupied Crimea. At least 3 Russian aircraft were hit.

the Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat

"The best confirmation is satellite images where you can see something. But an even better confirmation is the obituaries in Russian publics, the fact that they themselves recognize and publish information about the defeat, at least three planes were there, then some personnel were killed," he said.

Strike on occupied Crimea on January 31: What is known

On January 31, explosions were repeatedly heard on the occupied peninsula.

Photos and videos of air defense systems were posted online, as well as reports of a fire near the Belbek airfield.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that 20 missiles attacked the occupied peninsula. All of them were allegedly destroyed by Russian air defense.

At the same time, Russian media stated that the Belbek airfield was attacked. The information was confirmed by Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk.

