Ruscists attacked Inhulets village in Kherson region twice: Two people were injured

Russian occupation forces struck twice at the village of Inhulets in the Kherson region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the RMA.

"A 59-year-old woman was injured in the afternoon as a result of hostile shelling. She was diagnosed with an explosive injury, head and leg wounds. An ambulance crew provided medical assistance to the victim on the spot.



Later, the enemy shelled the settlement again. A 37-year-old man was wounded. He was taken to hospital with an explosive injury and shrapnel wounds to his leg," the statement said.

