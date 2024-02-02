News • Russian aggression against Ukraine

Russians drop explosives on resident of Beryslav: man is taken to hospital

Russian troops once again attacked Beryslav in the Kherson region, dropping explosives on a resident from a drone.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military District Administration, Censor.NET reports.

"The occupants dropped explosives from a drone on a resident of Beryslav again.

A 46-year-old man was hit. He suffered an explosive injury, a leg wound and a broken arm.

The victim was taken to hospital. He is receiving medical care," the statement said.

