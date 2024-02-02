Spain trains Ukrainian military in maintenance of Patriot systems - media

Spain trains Ukrainian military personnel in the maintenance of Patriot air defence missile systems.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to El Mundo.

According to the publication, citing the country's Defence General Staff, Spain is training the Ukrainian military to maintain the "ultra-complex" Patriot missile system platform.

"The training is being conducted by servicemen from the anti-aircraft artillery command units (RAAA - ed.) from the Marine Corps headquarters, the reference unit for this type of weapon," the statement said.

