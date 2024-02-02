Zelenskyy on death of French volunteers: Russian terror knows no borders and nationality of victims

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed condolences to the families of the victims of the February 1 Russian drone strike on Beryslav, Kherson region, which killed French citizens.

Zelenskyy wrote about this in his Twitter, Censor.NET reports.

"Russian terror knows no borders or nationality of victims. Brave French humanitarian workers helped people, and we will always be grateful for their humanity. My condolences to their families. I wish a speedy recovery to the other victims of this terrible attack," the President wrote.

As a reminder, on February 1, Russian invaders shelled Beryslav of Kherson region, once again. The shelling killed 2 and injured 3 foreign volunteers.

In his turn, French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the killing of the volunteers and called the Russian attack a cowardly and unworthy action.

French Foreign Minister Stéphane Sejourne said that Russia must be held accountable for its actions.