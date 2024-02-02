There is no document on Zaluzhnyi’s resignation as of today - Danilov

There is no document on the resignation of the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, as of today.

This was stated today, February 2, in a commentary to Ukrainian Radio by NSDC Secretary Oleksii Danilov, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the National Security and Defense Council does not work with speculation or other things other than documents.

"There is no document on the resignation of the commander-in-chief today. If a document appears, then we can ask for opinions and talk about something. As long as there is no document, I would not advise anyone to raise hue and cry and start saying that something has happened," Danilov said.

He noted that such things greatly destabilize the situation in the army itself, and this is not good for them. "If there are certain documents, then we can talk about it," the NSDC Secretary added.

At the same time, he noted that reputable publications sometimes publish "things that are not entirely true."

"I am aware of what I am talking about. Sometimes people are accused of things that did not happen. Today, we live in a world where, unfortunately, information wars last 24 hours a day and have a very powerful effect on the subconscious," Danilov said.

Zaluzhnyi's Resignation

Earlier, sources reported that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had signed a decree dismissing Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. However, later, President Zelenskyy's spokesman, Serhii Nikiforov, said in a comment to UP that Valerii Zaluzhnyi had not been dismissed.

According to Yurii Butusov, Editor-in-Chief of Censor.NET, Zelenskyy will soon propose to change the military leadership, including Zaluzhnyi, at the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.