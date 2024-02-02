Mobilization of 500 thousand people in 2024 will cost state about 720 billion hryvnias, - Head of Budget Committee of VR, "servant of people" Pidlasa

The state will have to spend about 720 billion hryvnias to mobilize half a million Ukrainians.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the words of Roksolana Pidlasa, the head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Budget, in a podcast of the Center for Economic Strategy (CES).

According to her, the mobilization of 400 to 500 thousand people liable for military service, as well as additional needs for the purchase and modernization of military equipment, could cost Ukraine about UAH 700 billion.

"The Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Finance, together with the Verkhovna Rada committees, the budget and defense committees, have calculated this, but I would not like to say it publicly to avoid giving Russian OSINTers unnecessary information," noted Pidlasa.

She explained that the mobilization of 400 to 500 thousand people this year will cost 322 billion hryvnias in additional expenses. The costs will include clothing, training, food, and allowances.

Read more: Ministry of Defense expects draft law on mobilization to be adopted by Rada as soon as possible

She added that, in addition, the Ministry of Defense, at meetings on mobilization and open meetings of the Defense Committee, voiced an additional need for the purchase and modernization of military equipment, which would cost about UAH 400 billion.

"In other words, we are now talking about an additional need of about UAH 700 billion for 2024. It should be understood that UAH 700 billion is a colossal amount, about 22.5% of our total expenditures in 2024 and 41% of our defense spending," the committee chairman emphasized.

Read more: Mobilization: Electronic cabinet will simplify recruitment by specialty - Ministry of Defense