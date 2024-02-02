We will find best legal solution - Shmyhal on confiscation of Russian assets in EU

Today, European leaders confirm the plan to use the proceeds of frozen Russian assets in favor of Ukraine, the confiscation of which was called impossible a year ago.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a government meeting, Ukrinform reports.

"We should also note the EU's position on the use and confiscation of frozen Russian assets. A year ago, we were told that this was impossible. That these assets are protected by "sovereign immunity". That these assets could be frozen, but not confiscated. That Ukraine should not count on these funds," the Prime Minister said.

According to him, after two years of work and constant advocacy by a large team of Ukraine, "and today European leaders confirm the plan to use the proceeds of the frozen assets of the Russian Federation."

"We welcome this decision, but Ukraine sees it only as the first intermediate stage before confiscation, not as an alternative to confiscation," the Prime Minister emphasized.

He added that the government will continue to work to ensure that Russian assets are fully directed to Ukraine's resilience and recovery.

According to him, the partner countries also understand the need for this step.

"I am confident that we will find the best legal solution," the Prime Minister said.

