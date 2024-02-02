Lithuania provides another aid package to Kyiv - detonation systems and ammunition for grenade launchers

The Lithuanian Ministry of Defense announced the transfer of detonation systems and thousands of rounds of ammunition for anti-tank grenade launchers to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense in the social network X.

"Lithuania continues to provide unwavering military support to Ukraine. Today, the Lithuanian army delivered detonation systems and thousands of rounds of ammunition for anti-tank grenade launchers. Our commitment to supporting Ukraine is not just solidarity, it is an investment in the security of Europe," the ministry said in a statement.

