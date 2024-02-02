Russia retains initiative on battlefield in Ukraine, but without significant success - Estonian General Staff

The Chief of the General Staff of the Estonian Defense Forces, Colonel Eero Rebo, commenting on the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine, said at a briefing on February 2 that Russian forces retained the initiative in ground operations, but without significant success.

According to Rebo, the situation on the frontline in Ukraine has not changed in general over the past week, and the main fighting is taking place in the east, Censor.NET reports with reference to European Pravda.

In the Luhansk sector, Russia continues to launch attacks with armored vehicles, and in the Kupiansk sector, it is also actively using air and artillery support. At the same time, despite the Russian initiative, their progress has been very insignificant.

"There is a possibility that in the coming weeks, there will be attacks on the border areas of Belgorod and Kharkiv regions from the so-called "mother" Russian Federation to further hold Ukrainians to the border control," said the head of the Estonian General Staff.

In the Donetsk direction, Rebo added, Russia's main attack is aimed at capturing Avdiivka, with active fighting also taking place in the direction of Bakhmut and Donetsk.

"For some time now we have been receiving signals that reconnaissance units have been maneuvering in Avdiivka. However, they have not been able to close the Ukrainian pocket companies and put Ukrainians under siege. In fact, there are fierce battles there, but the tactical situation has not changed," he noted.

At the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, Russian armed forces continue to advance on the territories liberated by Ukraine, while Ukrainians continue to hold the bridgehead across the Dnipro, around which fighting continues, the Estonian colonel said.