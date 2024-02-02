Butusov: Russians transfer marching reinforcements to Avdiivka for assault groups, create significant advantage in reserves and infantry units

Currently, the situation in Avdiivka is critical: the enemy is constantly transferring in reinforcements, and Russian aviation is operating unrestrictedly. The defense problems are related to the lack of fresh trained reserves capable of providing a shift and rest "at the front line".

This was reported by Yurii Butusov, Editor-in-Chief of Censor.NET, on his Facebook page.

According to his information, the situation in Avdiivka is critical.

"Ukrainian soldiers, the 110th Mechanized Brigade, which holds most of the perimeter of the city's defense, as well as the 53rd Brigade from the south, the 47th Brigade from the north, and several special forces, are inflicting very heavy losses on the Russians.

The Russian command is using the tactic of constant reconnaissance by combat, trying to conduct daily attacks in certain areas with small groups of infantry in order to expose our defense system, find gaps in combat orders, and exhaust our infantry by constant participation in combat.

The enemy is constantly transferring marching reinforcements to Avdiivka for its assault groups and thus has created a significant advantage in the number of reserves and fresh infantry units.

Russian aviation operates unrestrictedly, and in fact demolishes any buildings, turning the city into scorched earth. From January 1 to February 2, Russian aircraft dropped more than 600 bombs on the city.

According to intelligence, confirmed by documents of the dead and interrogation of prisoners, the enemy is currently using the following formations and units in the assault on Avdiivka:

Six brigades (1, 15, 21, 74, 114 motorized rifle, 155 marines);

Seven regiments (1453, 1454, 1487 motorized rifle regiments, 6, 10, 80, 90 tank regiments);

Three special units (consisting of 3.26 special forces brigades, 80 reconnaissance battalions).

Russian troops are constantly being replenished and have the opportunity to be regularly deployed on rotations.

The problems of defense are primarily related to the lack of freshly trained reserves capable of providing shifts and rest " at the front line.

Drones play a key role in defense, helping to save the lives of our infantry.

Therefore, everyone who cares about the fate of Avdiivka and wants to support the soldiers of the 110th Mechanized Brigade is invited to support the fundraiser that my foundation is holding at the request of the 110th soldiers to purchase 9 drone control stations worth UAH 1,440,000:

https://butusov.com.ua

We plan to raise money and buy equipment to be determined by the representatives of the 110th Brigade and Serhii Volkov," Butusov said.