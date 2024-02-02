Romanian government agrees with farmers to end protests

Romania’s coalition government says it has reached an agreement with farmers to end weeks of protests against high business costs.

The government has made concessions, taking steps to increase subsidies for diesel fuel, address the problem of high insurance rates and speed up subsidy payments, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

Today, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu and representatives of the protesters signed an agreement that provides for the creation of a committee that will unite several ministries to find solutions.

Read more: Hungarian farmers to protest against agricultural imports on Ukraine’s border on February 9

In Romania, hundreds of farmers and truck drivers began protesting three weeks ago, with convoys of tractors and trucks slowing down or blocking traffic on state highways near major cities, including the capital Bucharest.

The farmers were protesting against low prices for their products, rising costs, cheap food imports, and restrictions imposed by the European Union to combat climate change.

Read more: Truck traffic resumed on border with Romania at Diakove-Halmeu checkpoint, - State Customs Service

Activists also briefly blocked a border crossing with Ukraine and tried to block access to the Black Sea port of Constanta.

This year, Romania will hold local, parliamentary, presidential, and European elections.