Two volunteers from Georgia were killed at front - Zura Tsiklauri and Gocha Zhvania were killed at front. PHOTOS

In the fight for Ukraine, two volunteers from Georgia, who had been fighting since 2014, were killed on the battlefield.

According to Censor.NET, the Georgian Legion reported this on Facebook.

"Zura Tsiklauri and Gocha Zhvania were killed during battles on the front line of the eastern front," the statement reads.

It is noted that they had been fighting as part of the Georgian Legion in Ukraine since 2014.

