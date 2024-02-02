Ukrainian authorities notify US of Zelenskyy’s decision to fire Zaluzhnyi - The Washington Post

There is information that the Ukrainian authorities have informed Washington of the dismissal of General Valerii Zaluzhnyi

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to The Washington Post.

According to the publication, the White House received a message from the Ukrainian government about Volodymyr Zelenskyy's decision to dismiss General Valerii Zaluzhnyi from the post of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

WP's sources in the White House noted that the US is neutral about this decision and considers it an independent choice of Zelenskyy.

Reportedly, he has not yet issued an official decree on the dismissal of the Commander-in-Chief and it is not known when this may happen.

The newspaper adds that the early warning of this gave the White House the opportunity to urge Zelenskyy to reconsider the key decision, although he chose not to.

WP quotes a comment by Steven Pifer, an expert on Eastern Europe at Stanford University and former US ambassador to Ukraine, as illustrating the US attitude to Zaluzhnyi's likely resignation: "The perception of a split at the top in Kyiv is not good for Ukraine, but the U.S. government should not get entangled in it."

Zaluzhnyi's resignation

Earlier, sources reported that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had signed a decree dismissing Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. However, later, President Zelenskyy's spokesman, Serhii Nikiforov, said in a comment to UP that Valerii Zaluzhnyi had not been dismissed. Later, it was reported that Zelenskyy, Zaluzhnyi and Umierov met on 29 January on Bankova Street to discuss the resignation of the Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief.