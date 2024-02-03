Destroyed 9 out of 14 enemy "Shahed" UAVs - Air Force

On the night of February 3, 2024, the enemy attacked with 14 attack UAVs of the "Shahed-136/131" type from the directions: Primorsko-Akhtarsk - RF, Chauda - Crimea and two Kh-59 guided air missiles from the Belgorod Region. - the Russian Federation.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

As last night, the enemy directed a significant part of the "Shahed" towards the energy infrastructure facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

"Mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 9 enemy UAVs in the Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Zhytomyr regions," the Air Force informs.

