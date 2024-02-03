Canada is considering possibility of transferring CRV7 missiles to Ukraine

Canada is considering the possibility of transferring CRV7 air-to-ground missiles to Ukraine, which the Canadian government planned to dispose of.

Censor.NET reports that RBC-Ukraine with reference to CBC as saying this.

The leader of Canada's opposition Conservative Party, Pierre Poilievre, demanded that CRV7 missiles be sent to Ukraine at a parliamentary meeting on 2 February. He stressed that it is better to give the ammunition to Ukraine than to dispose of it.

"Instead of forcing Canadians to pay millions of dollars to decommission these weapons, they should be given to Ukraine, which can use them to defend its sovereignty," he said.

A spokesperson for the Minister of Defence confirmed that the Canadian government is considering providing missiles. However, the ministry believes that before sending missiles to Ukraine, it is necessary to know the needs of the Ukrainian army and the effectiveness of the missiles.

Canada stresses that the problem with the supply of these missiles is that the country has tens of thousands of such missiles and their engines, but not all of them are equipped with warheads.

CRV7 missiles

In Canada, these missiles are called "Cold War weapons". They were manufactured in the 1980s and decommissioned in the early 2000s.

The CRV7 is a Canadian-designed 70 mm air-to-air unguided missile with a folding wing. It is designed to strike ground targets.

As noted, the Ministry of Defence of Canada has 83,303 such missiles.

