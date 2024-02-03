Diana Savita Wagner, medic with Carpathian Sich battalion, died at front: she was from Germany and had applied for Ukrainian citizenship. PHOTO

Diana Savita Wagner (call sign Snake), who served as a combat medic in the assault squadron of the Carpathian Sich battalion, died at the front.

This was reported on Facebook by her brother-in-law Ruslan Andriyko, Censor.NET reports.

"Wagner Savita Diana, "Snake" - a German woman who dreamed of becoming a Ukrainian. 21.06.1987 - forever. A combat medic of the third assault battalion. The first heavenly woman - a soldier of the Oleg Kutsyn Carpathian Sich battalion," the statement reads.

According to him, Diana moved to Ukraine before the outbreak of the full-scale war. She fell in love with Ukrainian culture and traditions, studied the Ukrainian language, and applied for Ukrainian citizenship.

"Diana has been fighting valiantly in our battalion since the beginning of the Izyum campaign, for over 2 years. We met in the basement of the Virnopil school, soaked in mould, gunpowder, dust, cigarette smoke, sweat and blood of the black infantry. On a summer morning, this frail girl came into the basement, covered in trench mud after a combat duty. Tired but smiling, her eyes shone with happiness. I have always been interested in what motivates foreigners to fight for our country. And we talked despite my clumsy English. Diana was a stranger in Germany, where communist propaganda and multiculturalism made a normal German feel like an outcast in his own country, his own home. Our battalion became her family, perhaps even her first family... After the victory, Diana dreamed of building her life and future in a sovereign Ukraine without the Russian world and Eurocommunism. This was her motivation in this war," says Andriyko.

See more: Border guards destroy Russian UAZ, dugout and infantry fighting vehicle with accurate drone munitions. VIDEO





It is also noted that Snake was a brave and professional combat medic. Always on the front line, always the first to go under enemy fire, she did not hesitate to rescue the wounded. Thanks to Diana Wagner's professionalism and heroism, the lives of dozens of Sich members were saved.

"Diana Wagner gained eternal life on the battlefield, saving the wounded Colombian soldiers of the Ukrainian army. We thank you, our dear sunshine, for your care, heroism, and saved lives. You will always be remembered by the Ukrainian nation. We will not surrender!" he added.